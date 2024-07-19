Route YC, the organisation behind Yorkshire’s ultimate road trip, teamed up with Dirt Dash Ltd to stage the first Kinesis UK Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash last weekend (July 13-14).

Starting and finishing at YHA Whitby, with a campsite at Humble Bee Farm, the inaugural bikepacking gravel event kickkick-started started the summer tourist season on the Yorkshire Coast, attracting cyclists from all over Britain.

Markus Stitz, Director of Dirt Dash Ltd, said: “While the weather was not like summer, we had a successful event with positive feedback from our riders, who enjoyed the social atmosphere of the Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash.

“The event is not timed. And while every rider navigates the course individually, we had people teaming up and making new friends.

“For me it is that inclusive nature that makes the Dirt Dashes different. Mixing that with the dramatic scenery of the Yorkshire Coast and the warm welcome from everyone we worked with, is an ideal combination.

“Route YC offers some of the most inspirational coastal and countryside scenery in the UK, as well as a huge variety of terrain to suit most kinds of cyclists.”

Earlier this year, Route YC launched a network of 12 new cycling routes on the Yorkshire coast to help visitors create their cycling adventures in 2024 and beyond.

A choice of three long distance routes and nine itineraries that can be completed in a single day are available.

The main circular route will start and finish in Scarborough and is suitable for gravel bikes. Several day trips will start in the Yorkshire coast towns of Whitby, Scarborough, Filey, Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea, and the North York Moors village of Grosmont.

The collection of routes is completed by a bikepacking weekender route starting in Whitby and a cycle touring route from the ferry terminal in Hull to Staithes.

Kerry Carruthers, CEO of Route YC, said: “The Kinesis UK Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash event has fitted well into our efforts of attracting cyclists from around the UK as well as internationally, with a choice of easily accessible transport links, including the Hull Ferry Terminal as well as the national rail network connecting Scarborough and London Kings Cross in just three hours.”

The Yorkshire coast Dirt Dash will return in summer 2025, with the date being announced soon. Visit www.dirtdash.cc to find out more.

1 . Yorkshire coast Dirt Dash The starting cafe tables full of equipment. Photo: Markus Stitz Photo Sales

2 . Yorkshire coast Dirt Dash Stopping to take a photo of the scenery! Photo: Markus Stitz Photo Sales

3 . Yorkshire coast Dirt Dash Braving the elements. Photo: Markus Stitz Photo Sales