IN PICTURES: Traction Engine Rally 2025 brings crowds of enthusiasts to Whitby Abbey

By Claudia Bowes
Published 4th Aug 2025, 11:16 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 11:16 BST
The spectacular Whitby Traction Engine Rally, held next to the iconic ruins of the Abbey took place over the weekend (August 1-3). Here is a selection of fantastic photos from the popular annual event.

StuntWorld Stunt Show performed a mix of motorcycle stunts, quad stunts, car two wheel driving and roll over quad stunts.

Magic Mike was also a big hit with visitors, his amazing show featured magic tricks, ventriloquism, balloon modelling, juggling and more.

The Scarborough Fair Stage Show showcased a variety of family shows over the course of the weekend, with a fantastic group of singers, dancers and entertainers.

Hundreds of visitors flocked to the coast to see the huge displays of exhibits. There was a wide variety of displays, including traction engines, fairground organs, vintage cars/commercials, classic motorcycles, military vehicles, miniature steam engines, stationary engines and vintage tractors. The tractor pulling area remained a firm favourite, adding a bit of high-octane entertainment to the weekend.

Visitors could browse trade stands, working displays, funfair rides, children’s entertainment and visit the catering outlets and licensed bar.

Finally, on Saturday evening the talented steam fair legend Dr Busker,performed a mix of iconic favourites and a fantastic firework display.

Steve Hodgkinson and Buddy.

Steve Hodgkinson and Buddy. Photo: Richard Ponter

Kelly and Darren Lees with their engine.

Kelly and Darren Lees with their engine. Photo: Richard Ponter

Dotty Wright with her display machine.

Dotty Wright with her display machine. Photo: Richard Ponter

Will and Alex Steele with their machine.

Will and Alex Steele with their machine. Photo: Richard Ponter

