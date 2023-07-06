News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: What's on this July in Scarborough, Bridlington and Whitby

Here is a selection of 27 must-see events across the Yorkshire coast this July
By Claudia Bowes
Published 6th Jul 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 11:59 BST

From summer festivals to pop star concerts, the Yorkshire coast is the best place to be this July.

Scarborough, Bridlington and Whitby all have fantastic events for all ages.

Visit https://www.discoveryorkshirecoast.com/ for more events across the Yorkshire coast.

Chart-toppers Bastille are coming to Bridlington Spa on July 9. 2023 marks the 10th Anniversary of Bastille's twice No.1 debut album, Bad Blood. In celebration of its release the band announce a series of very special one-off shows next summer, giving fans the opportunity to hear the album played live in its entirety alongside other fan favourites.

1. What's on across the Yorkshire coast this July

Tom Grennan is heading to the Scarborough Open Air Theatre for a headline show on July 7. The BRIT and Ivor Novello-nominated star has now released an eagerly-awaited new studio album – What Ifs & Maybes – and will be taking part in his first headline UK arena tour.

2. What's on across the Yorkshire coast this July

Whitby Soul weekend will be taking place at the Whitby Pavillion from July 7- July 9. The weekend will be packed and features the best in Northern Soul, Motown and Modern Soul with the North's best loved DJ's.

3. What's on across the Yorkshire coast this July

The Bridlington Open Beach Volleyball Championships will take place on Bridlington South beach on Saturday July 8 and Sunday July 9. A total of 96 teams will battle it out to become the 2023 Champions.There are 3 tournaments - mixed 64 team entry, mens 48 team entry and women's 48 team entry. ​These are played through to the semi final stages with the finals taking place on the Sunday afternoon.

4. What's on across the Yorkshire coast this July

