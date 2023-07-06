IN PICTURES: What's on this July in Scarborough, Bridlington and Whitby

4 . What’s on across the Yorkshire coast this July

The Bridlington Open Beach Volleyball Championships will take place on Bridlington South beach on Saturday July 8 and Sunday July 9. A total of 96 teams will battle it out to become the 2023 Champions.There are 3 tournaments - mixed 64 team entry, mens 48 team entry and women's 48 team entry. ​These are played through to the semi final stages with the finals taking place on the Sunday afternoon. Photo: Visit East Yorkshire