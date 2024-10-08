Participants will be able to join the Trust’s experienced and expert leaders who can help everyone discover the best of Yorkshire’s wildlife and how to enjoy it.

Kat Woolley, Inspiring People Manager at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said, “Autumn and winter are a fantastic time of year to get out and about in Yorkshire – the changing seasons make so many of our reserves incredibly atmospheric, and the perfect place for an exciting wild experience.

"Yorkshire is an incredible county for wildlife, with so many different and amazing experiences – from hundreds of fascinatingly-named fungi in our woodland reserves and potential migrating rarities at our coastal Spurn Point and Flamborough Cliffs reserves, to the chance to spot all five species of Yorkshire owl, hear the boom of a bittern, and so much more.

“We’ve been running an events programme for 40 years, and are always excited to welcome new people along - whatever their experience with the natural world. Whether you’re a wildlife expert, a crafter, entirely new to our wilder world or just want a fun new adventure, come along and experience our truly wild Yorkshire, and all the wildlife that calls it home.”

Find out more on Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s website – including a full digital copy of their events guide – at www.ywt.org.uk/events.

The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s events programme is funded thanks to the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Check out the images below to see what events are taking place near you!

Waves of Waste Beach Cleans - Help the Waves of Waste coordinators as they keep Yorkshire's coast healthy and tidy for our marine wildlife. Beach cleans take place at Spurn, Scarborough, Fraisthorpe, Filey, Bridlington and Flamborough on various dates throughout autumn and winter. PRICE: Free

An exclusive birding experience across the Castle Howard estate, Monday 16 September and Monday 14 October; 10am to 3pm. Join the Trust's birding expert Harry on a unique tour to explore and discover the diverse birds and wildlife within the gardens, grounds and wider estate. This is the perfect introduction to birding – especially as we enter migration season. No expert knowledge is required! Tickets include welcome drinks, a fabulous lunch, free use of binoculars and a venture aboard the Castle Howard Estate safari trailer. PRICE: £75

A Tour of the Night Sky Living Seas Centre, Flamborough. Various dates and events lasting from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Join Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and Scarborough and Ryedale Astronomical Society for an exciting evening learning about the night sky. Use a variety of specialist equipment to uncover planets, stars and more! PRICE: £5 per person