IN PICTURES: Youngsters 'treasure' their time at Sewerby Hall Iconic Bricks Pirates! exhibition

By Claudia Bowes
Published 28th Aug 2025, 17:19 BST
Here is a selection of photos from the the incredible Iconic Bricks exhibition, whose amazing pirate themed sculptures can be found across the grounds at Sewerby Hall.

Pirates! is an exciting and engaging brick model tour that is delighting visitors to the historic Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

The exhibition arrived at the grounds on August 22, and will be open to the public until September 21.

The 12 life-sized models feature Captain Blackbrick with some of his shipmates, a Cannon and the Ships Wheel.

Visitors can have their photograph taken in the Gaol.

The tour is complemented by a mini trail of six powder monkeys.

Visitors will get an insight into how the models are made and will be able to get up close to the incredible models.

The Iconic Bricks team of experts have poured their creativity and skill into every detail, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

Visit https://www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/ for more information.

William Kinton, aged 6, looks at a model of a pirate.

1. Pirates take over Sewerby Hall

Photo: Simon Hulme

Dakota Atkin aged 3 and Freddie Lambert aged 2 pictured in a shark!

2. Pirates take over Sewerby Hall

Photo: Simon Hulme

A monkey spotted amongst the flowers!

A monkey spotted amongst the flowers!

Photo: Simon Hulme

There are 12 life-sized, swashbuckling brick models in total to be found in the grounds of Sewerby Hall.

4. Pirates take over Sewerby Hall

Photo: Simon Hulme

