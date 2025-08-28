IN PICTURES: Youngsters 'treasure' their time at Sewerby Hall Iconic Bricks Pirates! exhibition

Pirates! is an exciting and engaging brick model tour that is delighting visitors to the historic Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

The exhibition arrived at the grounds on August 22, and will be open to the public until September 21.

The 12 life-sized models feature Captain Blackbrick with some of his shipmates, a Cannon and the Ships Wheel.

Visitors can have their photograph taken in the Gaol.

The tour is complemented by a mini trail of six powder monkeys.

Visitors will get an insight into how the models are made and will be able to get up close to the incredible models.

The Iconic Bricks team of experts have poured their creativity and skill into every detail, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

Visit https://www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/ for more information.

Check out the photos below!

William Kinton, aged 6, looks at a model of a pirate.

Dakota Atkin aged 3 and Freddie Lambert aged 2 pictured in a shark!

A monkey spotted amongst the flowers!