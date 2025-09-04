Jason Manford, Oktoberfest, Scarborough Pride and NYMR Steam Gala among best Yorkshire coast events this September

2 . September events across the Yorkshire coast

The Filey Americana Festival is back in 2025 with four days of blues, country and roots music. Americana is a genre that encompasses the shared and varied traditions that make up the musical ethos of the US. Folk, country, blues, gospel and bluegrass, a distinctive roots orientated sound. The Festival will be taking place at the Filey Evron Centre from September 4-7. Photo: Visit North Yorkshire