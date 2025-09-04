Jason Manford, Oktoberfest, Scarborough Pride and NYMR Steam Gala among best Yorkshire coast events this September

Right across the region, we have some must-see events that people cannot miss.
From world renowned comedians to Heritage Open Days, from vibrant Pride celebrations to a fun-filled comic con- the Yorkshire coast is the place to be this September.
Check out the amazing events below!
1. September events across the Yorkshire coast
Pirate! i is an exciting exhibition by the talented Iconic Bricks team hat will delight and fascinate visitors to Sewerby Hall and Gardens. The 12 life-sized models will feature Captain Blackbrick with some of his shipmates, a Cannon and the Ships Wheel. Teh tour is open every day until September 21. Photo: Simon Hulme
2. September events across the Yorkshire coast
The Filey Americana Festival is back in 2025 with four days of blues, country and roots music. Americana is a genre that encompasses the shared and varied traditions that make up the musical ethos of the US. Folk, country, blues, gospel and bluegrass, a distinctive roots orientated sound. The Festival will be taking place at the Filey Evron Centre from September 4-7. Photo: Visit North Yorkshire
3. September events across the Yorkshire coast
Faulty Towers The Dining Experience comes to Bridlington Spa on September 4 and 5. Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is the longest running Fawlty Towers show of any kind worldwide. Allow Basil, Sybil and Manuel to serve up chaos as you are treated to a delicious 3-course meal as hilarity ensues. Photo: Bridlington Spa
4. September events across the Yorkshire coast
Organised by Trainshed, the annual Bridlington Model Railway Show will take place on September 6 at CYP Sports Centre, Gypsey Road, YO16 4AY. Refreshments will be available via the sports centre.The show will be open from 10am until 4pm and there is free parking. Photo: Trainshed