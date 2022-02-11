John Godber’s new comedy Ruby and the Vinyl heads to Bridlington Spa in April

Ruby and the Vinyl will be at the Spa in April. Image: Robling Photography

Ruby and the Vinyl will be at the popular venue on Thursday, April 7 and Friday, April 8.

This is the first time the company has performed at the Spa theatre and the team is excited to be bringing this brand new heart-warming show.

The production is produced by the John Godber Company and comes on the back of its very successful national tour of Sunny Side Up.

Harrogate actress Millie Gaston, and Wakefield’s George Reid appear in this account of two lost souls who meet in a vintage vinyl store.

Their passion for all things retro takes them to places they could have never dreamed of.

This quirky love story will remind us that life can be wonderful, but to be careful what we wish for!

Double-BAFTA winner Godber said: “I’ve really enjoyed working with Elizabeth on this funny, touching new musical. Her characters are unique and fresh, and the songs are catchy and the singing is amazing.”

Elizabeth, who has written several musicals in her own right, said: “Ruby is such a feel good show, I’m sure people of all ages will enjoy a good night out; it’s kind of a love story, but not...”

Ruby Macintosh is an accomplished singer/songwriter from Wakefield, who had several mentoring sessions from Sir Paul McCartney when she was a student at LIPA.

Her vocal abilities are well known across the country, and she is in constant demand.

Millie Gaston trained at the Manchester School of Theatre while George Reid is an accomplished musician and singer who trained at the Guildford School of Acting.

Godber said: “If you’re looking for something to lift your spirits after a pretty bleak time Ruby and the Vinyl will certainly put a smile on your face!”