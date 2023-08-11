The junior theatre group is set to come to St John's Methodist Church, Bridlington, on September 16. Photo: Google Maps

The theatre group was set up in summer 2022 and is currently located in Barmston Village Hall, however they are set to move to St. John’s Methodist Church in September.

Sophie Coyne, group organiser, is a piano and singing teacher who has run a number of different musical theatre groups for 10 years.

Ms Coyne said: “We are a really friendly, low cost group that focus on confidence-building and fostering an inclusive and kind community where the kids have lots of opportunities to perform and make friends.

“We do all aspects of musical theatre (singing, dancing and acting) and work towards two performances a year.

“We aim to help the performers increase their confidence and we have so much fun in the sessions, it’s amazing to see a kid who will barely say two words in their first sessions standing on the stage singing a solo just a few months later.

“We are staging a production of the musical Dazzle! At the Bridlington Spa in May 2024 and we are hoping to be more accessible for a wider range of children thanks to our move into Bridlington!

“On Saturday 16 we are moving our sessions to St John's Methodist Church in Bridlington and starting our rehearsals.

“We also have a showcase which is just for parents/friends to watch at the end of the summer holidays too.”