News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Junior theatre group set to move to Bridlington will help children build confidence and make friends

A junior theatre group in Barmston is set to move to Bridlington in September, with hopes to be more accessible for a wider range of children.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 11th Aug 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 11:11 BST
The junior theatre group is set to come to St John's Methodist Church, Bridlington, on September 16. Photo: Google MapsThe junior theatre group is set to come to St John's Methodist Church, Bridlington, on September 16. Photo: Google Maps
The junior theatre group is set to come to St John's Methodist Church, Bridlington, on September 16. Photo: Google Maps

The theatre group was set up in summer 2022 and is currently located in Barmston Village Hall, however they are set to move to St. John’s Methodist Church in September.

Sophie Coyne, group organiser, is a piano and singing teacher who has run a number of different musical theatre groups for 10 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Coyne said: “We are a really friendly, low cost group that focus on confidence-building and fostering an inclusive and kind community where the kids have lots of opportunities to perform and make friends.

“We do all aspects of musical theatre (singing, dancing and acting) and work towards two performances a year.

Most Popular

    “We aim to help the performers increase their confidence and we have so much fun in the sessions, it’s amazing to see a kid who will barely say two words in their first sessions standing on the stage singing a solo just a few months later.

    “We are staging a production of the musical Dazzle! At the Bridlington Spa in May 2024 and we are hoping to be more accessible for a wider range of children thanks to our move into Bridlington!

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “On Saturday 16 we are moving our sessions to St John's Methodist Church in Bridlington and starting our rehearsals.

    “We also have a showcase which is just for parents/friends to watch at the end of the summer holidays too.”

    Sessions will take place on Saturdays 12:00pm -1:30pm for ages 6-14. Contact Ms Coyne on 07935988771 for more information

    Related topics:BridlingtonSt John'sBridlington Spa