Kaiser Chiefs announce summer Yorkshire coast concert

The indie-pop band have confirmed that they will be heading back to the Bridlington Spa on Saturday June 3.

The fivesome last played at Bridlington Spa in January 2020, and in 2013 before that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaiser Chiefs have solidly made their mark as heroes within the British music scene, with absolutely no sign of them slowing down.

Kaiser Chiefs head back to Bridlington Soa this summer.

Most Popular

The band have released seven studio albums to date including chart toppers, Yours Truly, Angry Mob and Education, Education, Education & War plus their much-praised 2019 and top 3 album Duck.

Kaiser Chiefs have released multiple top ten singles including the infamous number 1 hit Ruby and anthems such as Oh My God, I Predict A Riot, Everyday I Love You Less and Less, and Never Miss A Beat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are priced at £39.50 plus booking fee and go on sale to Bridlington Spa Membership holders this morning, Wednesday January 25 at 9am and then on general sale on Friday January 27 at 9am.

Tickets are available from bridspa.com, via the box office and via phone 01262 678258.

Advertisement Hide Ad