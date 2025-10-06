Katie Price and Kerry Katona to 'tell-all' in revealing new show at Scarborough Spa

By Claudia Bowes
Published 6th Oct 2025, 11:20 BST
The event will take place on October 15.placeholder image
The event will take place on October 15.
Controversial celebrities Katie Price and Kerry Katona are set to come to Scarborough Spa this month as part of their new tell-all UK tour.

‘An Evening with Katie Price & Kerry Katona’ is a new show that will delve into the duo’s lives in the spotlight; sharing stories of marriage, divorce, bankruptcy, ‘I’m A Celebrity’ and more.

Having been friends for over twenty years, the pair are looking forward to being on stage together, telling audiences about their experiences with constant press attention as well as managing to turn their lives around.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be some song and dance, as well as an opportunity for audience questions in an evening that promises to be warm, inspirational, motivational and lots of fun.

There is also a limited opportunity to purchase Meet and Greet tickets.

Visit https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk/whats-on/an-evening-with-katie-price-and-kerry-katona for more information.

Related topics:Katie PriceScarborough Spa
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice