Katie Price and Kerry Katona to 'tell-all' in revealing new show at Scarborough Spa

The event will take place on October 15.

Controversial celebrities Katie Price and Kerry Katona are set to come to Scarborough Spa this month as part of their new tell-all UK tour.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘An Evening with Katie Price & Kerry Katona’ is a new show that will delve into the duo’s lives in the spotlight; sharing stories of marriage, divorce, bankruptcy, ‘I’m A Celebrity’ and more.

Having been friends for over twenty years, the pair are looking forward to being on stage together, telling audiences about their experiences with constant press attention as well as managing to turn their lives around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be some song and dance, as well as an opportunity for audience questions in an evening that promises to be warm, inspirational, motivational and lots of fun.

There is also a limited opportunity to purchase Meet and Greet tickets.

Visit https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk/whats-on/an-evening-with-katie-price-and-kerry-katona for more information.