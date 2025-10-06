Katie Price and Kerry Katona to 'tell-all' in revealing new show at Scarborough Spa
‘An Evening with Katie Price & Kerry Katona’ is a new show that will delve into the duo’s lives in the spotlight; sharing stories of marriage, divorce, bankruptcy, ‘I’m A Celebrity’ and more.
Having been friends for over twenty years, the pair are looking forward to being on stage together, telling audiences about their experiences with constant press attention as well as managing to turn their lives around.
There will also be some song and dance, as well as an opportunity for audience questions in an evening that promises to be warm, inspirational, motivational and lots of fun.
There is also a limited opportunity to purchase Meet and Greet tickets.
Visit https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk/whats-on/an-evening-with-katie-price-and-kerry-katona for more information.