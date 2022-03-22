Keep Scarborough Tidy announce big litter pick fortnight for ‘Great British Spring Clean 2022’

Keep Scarborough Tidy are joining Keep Britain Tidy for a fortnight of litter picking in the borough.

The ‘Great British Spring Clean’ campaign takes place between March 25 and April 10, and the Keep Scarborough Tidy group has a fortnight of events planned in different areas of Scarborough.

Litter picks will take place from this weekend through to the second weekend of April.

The first litter pick will take place along Falsgrave on Saturday March 26, between 12noon and 2pm. Litter pickers are asked to meet at Falsgrave Community Resource Centre, which is situated on Seamer Road.

The next litter pick will take place in the Woodlands area on Tuesday March 29, between 10am and 12noon. People wanting to take part should meet “at the open area by the bridge and woodland walk and the cemetery.”

The third litter pick will be on Wednesday March 30 between 2pm and 4pm, in the Northstead area of Scarborough.

People wanting to take part are asked to meet at the Buttercup Cafe, which is situated in Peasholm Park.

The fourth litter pick will take place in Eastfield. The litter pick will be on Thursday March 31, between 10am and 12noon. Litter pickers are asked to meet at the Community Centre, situated on High Street.

The following litter pick will take place on Saturday April 2 in Cayton, between 10am and 12noon. People are asked to meet at Cayton Jubilee Hall.

The sixth litter pick will take place in the Weaponess and Ramshill area of Scarborough on Monday April 4, between 2pm and 4pm. People wanting to take part are asked to meet at the Spa lift, on South Cliff before the group splits up to cover the Rose Gardens, Italian Gardens, Prince of Wales Gardens, Holbeck and Shuttleworth Gardens, Birdcage, Ramshill, Spa Bridge, Spa Theatre, Esplanade and South Bay beach.

The seventh event will be held on Thursday April 7, at Burton Riggs between 10am and 12noon. People are asked to meet at the car park adjacent to the roundabout, which is situated opposite the main entrance to the BATA Country Store.

The next event will be held at The Street, on Friday April 8 between 10am and 12noon. The Street is situated next to William Street Coach Park, and litter pickers are asked to meet at the main entrance before litter picking in the surrounding areas.

The final litter pick will be held by Scarborough FAST (Families of Autistic Spectrum Together), as well as Keep Scarborough Tidy and will take place on Sunday April 10, between 11am and 12.30noon in the South Cliff area of Scarborough.

People are asked to meet at the Spa lift on the Esplanade, which is situated opposite the Prince of Wales Gardens.

This event is open to members of FAST and any new families who have an Autistic/neurodiverse young member of the family who would like to join FAST.

After this event finishes,people are invited to go for refreshments and cake at a local cafe.

Equipment will be provided at each of the events, including litter pickers, bin bags, gloves and high viz jackets, and a safety talk will be given before the litter pick starts.

Basic refreshments will be provided at the end of the event, which include a bottle of water, an orange, an apple and a banana for every family.

People wanting to take part must register by sending an email to [email protected]