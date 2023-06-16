News you can trust since 1882
Last chance for businesses and community groups to join Bridlington Pride's first parade

There’s still time for businesses and community groups to join this year’s Bridlington Pride Parade.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 16th Jun 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 15:43 BST

The parade, which is set to take place in Bridlington Saturday, July 1, is the largest attraction to be added to the event.

Applications are currently open for organisations and groups only – but the closing date is Sunday, June 25.

The parade will step off from the Belvedere Parade land train station, on the promenade, at 11am and finish at the Bridlington Spa at noon.

The first Pride event delivered a packed day of entertainment with Andy Train of Interpride keeping the crowd enthralled as the compere. Credit: Phil Hutchinson.The first Pride event delivered a packed day of entertainment with Andy Train of Interpride keeping the crowd enthralled as the compere. Credit: Phil Hutchinson.
    This is for established community groups, employee networks, non-profits, public sector and businesses to take part in the parade (members of the public are able to join once the parade has passed them).

    Last year’s inaugural Pride was an outstanding success with the Bridlington Spa packed throughout the day and the various stalls were very busy.

    The first Pride event delivered a great day of entertainment with Andy Train of Interpride keeping the crowd enthralled as the compere.

    This time around there will be a packed programme of entertainment with Kitty Scott-Claus from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Rise and Fall’s Connor Fisher, and BAFTA Winner Amanda Lovett amongst the headliners.

    The headliners will be available for a Meet & Greet between 3pm and 4pm.

    Email [email protected] if you would like more details about joining the parade.

    Email [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/BridlingtonPride for more details about sponsoring or volunteering at the event.

