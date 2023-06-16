The parade, which is set to take place in Bridlington Saturday, July 1, is the largest attraction to be added to the event.

Applications are currently open for organisations and groups only – but the closing date is Sunday, June 25.

The parade will step off from the Belvedere Parade land train station, on the promenade, at 11am and finish at the Bridlington Spa at noon.

The first Pride event delivered a packed day of entertainment with Andy Train of Interpride keeping the crowd enthralled as the compere. Credit: Phil Hutchinson.

This is for established community groups, employee networks, non-profits, public sector and businesses to take part in the parade (members of the public are able to join once the parade has passed them).

Last year’s inaugural Pride was an outstanding success with the Bridlington Spa packed throughout the day and the various stalls were very busy.

This time around there will be a packed programme of entertainment with Kitty Scott-Claus from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Rise and Fall’s Connor Fisher, and BAFTA Winner Amanda Lovett amongst the headliners.

The headliners will be available for a Meet & Greet between 3pm and 4pm.

Email [email protected] if you would like more details about joining the parade.