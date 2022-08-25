Last chance to create the Nunnington Dragon at Nunnington Hall
Visitors to Nunnington Hall National Trust property this summer only have until Sunday September 4 to help decide what the Nunnington dragon looks like, as part of a story creation project in Ryedale.
Literacy specialist Rosie Barrett and artist Karen Thompson have been working with school groups and families to retell this folktale from the region.
Rosie said: “The dragon has really captured imagination. The project was a great opportunity to engage Ryedale people with our own dragon and find out a bit more about it.”
Artist Karen Thompson said: “The children helped us get an idea of what the dragon should look like.
"They were quite clear that the dragon should be long and worm-like.”
Now the pair are inviting more visitors to create a scale to go on the dragon’s body and tail.
“It’s been fantastic to see the dragon develop over the summer. But we’ve only got until September 4 to get enough scales to finish it!” said Karen.