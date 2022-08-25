News you can trust since 1882
Last chance to create the Nunnington Dragon at Nunnington Hall

Visitors to Nunnington Hall National Trust property this summer only have until Sunday September 4 to help decide what the Nunnington dragon looks like, as part of a story creation project in Ryedale.

By Louise Perrin
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:05 pm
Organisers are hoping to complete the Nunnington Dragon by September 4
Literacy specialist Rosie Barrett and artist Karen Thompson have been working with school groups and families to retell this folktale from the region.

Rosie said: “The dragon has really captured imagination. The project was a great opportunity to engage Ryedale people with our own dragon and find out a bit more about it.”

Artist Karen Thompson said: “The children helped us get an idea of what the dragon should look like.

Hundreds of scales have already been made for the project.

    "They were quite clear that the dragon should be long and worm-like.”

    Now the pair are inviting more visitors to create a scale to go on the dragon’s body and tail.

    “It’s been fantastic to see the dragon develop over the summer. But we’ve only got until September 4 to get enough scales to finish it!” said Karen.

    Other stories featured at the exhibition include moorland myths about ‘hobs’, the secretive and mischievous creatures believed to have helped around farms and houses of the North York Moors, and an original tale based on the prehistoric creatures from fossil remains at Kirkdale Caves.

    Each of the scales has been individually designed

    The exhibition also includes artwork by renowned children’s author and illustrator Tim Hopgood who has illustrated the Kirkdale creatures, including hyenas, lions and long tusk elephants, once native to the region.

    You can find out more at: Art and Exhibitions at Nunnington Hall | National Trust

