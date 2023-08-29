News you can trust since 1882
Lealholm to celebrate centenary of village's Annual Exhibition and Sports Show

Saturday September 2 will see Lealholm sports field host the centenary occasion of its Annual Exhibition and Sports Show.
By Louise Perrin
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 14:47 BST
Lealholm Show is celebrating its centenary this yearLealholm Show is celebrating its centenary this year
This year will see special displays such as memorabilia from past shows and birds of prey displays, and visitors will be greeted by the sounds of Bilsdale Silver Band.

There will be traditional show favourites such as mighty bouncy castles and side shows, but the main attraction is the general feeling of a traditional English village show from a bygone age.

Speaking on behalf of the show committee Steve McGivern said: “The ethos of Lealholm show has always been inclusivity.

Produce categories are always popularProduce categories are always popular
    "It is nice to win a prize, but it is also nice just to enter the various classes, from home bakingand vegetables and fruit to handicrafts, wines and art and photography.

    “Sports always prove popular from toddlers to adults, competing in timeless fun sports like egg and spoon to sack and three legged race and its such a joy to see all ages taking part in Lealholms own version of the ‘Olympics’.”

    Entries to the classes are taken at the field on the day between 8.00- 11.00am, with entrants invited to simply turn up with their exhibits.

    Judging follows, and the suspense ends when the show opens at 12pm.

    Schedules for the various classes are available to download at https://issuu.com/bakerprinters/docs/2023_schedule.