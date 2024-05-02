Learn first aid with St John Ambulance and volunteer with the charity in the Whitby area
Members of the public are welcome to drop by between 10am and 4pm and learn some essential life saving techniques including Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), how to use a defibrillator, how to deal with severe bleeds and how to assist someone who is choking.
There will also be opportunities to volunteer for the nation’s leading health response and first aid charities in a variety of roles. These include becoming a member of the Youth Team, working with Badgers (aged 5 to 10) and Cadets (aged 10 to 17) and helping them as they develop their skills as the next generation of first aiders. For those who wish to support the charity without training in first aid there are vacancies in a local team of fundraising volunteers, helping to support St John through public-facing activities.
There will be a tombola which visitors can take part in and volunteers from the local team will also be on hand to answer questions from members of the public.
Ellie McIntyre, St John’s Community Fundraising Manager whose territory includes North Yorkshire, said: “We have some great opportunities in the Whitby area for people to volunteer as members of the Youth Team or to help us with our ongoing fundraising campaigns. Our local first aiders will be ready to show visitors some essential life saving techniques and talk to them about the roles we have on offer. St John Ambulance is a wonderful charity to volunteer for and we’re looking forward to speaking to many members of the public on 11 May.”
For further information about St John Ambulance and to discover volunteering opportunities and lots of free first aid advice, visit www.sja.org.uk. For information about Youth Team roles, please visit www.sja.org.uk/youthteam.