Learn how to help help whales, dolphins and seals on exciting course in Bridlington

A Marine Mammal Medic Course is a fun way to learn new skills to help injured or ill marine animals. Photo courtesy of Gavin Parsons.

An exciting and informative course is on offer in Bridlington this month, with the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) teaching participants how to help whales, dolphins and seals.

BDMLR’s Marine Mammal Medic Course is a fun, full-day practical training programme, backed up by online video lectures that allows participants to directly help marine mammals in trouble.

It is open to anyone over the age of 18 and participants do not have to be a diver.

The course is a full day training programme designed to provide participants with the basic knowledge, skills and expertise to enable our volunteer teams to respond to a callout and act on behalf of that animal’s best welfare interests.

On completion of the course participants will be added to BDMLR’s Marine Mammal Medic database, which is used to alert medics of nearby animals in distress.

The one day course will also cover lifejackets and specialised equipment, as well as first-hand experience educating the public on marine mammals and the challenges they face.

Once this first course is completed, those interested in progressing further will be able to work towards becoming an Advanced Medic or an Instructor.

Places on the courses cost £115. The course will take place on August 31, on North promenade opposite Expanse Hotel, Bridlington YO15 2LS. It is advised that participants arrive at 9am for a 9:30am start.

The course fee includes the supply of a life jacket, but participants must bring their own dry or wetsuit, boots (wetsuit boots are preferred but any type of boots or trainers you don’t mind getting wet/dirty) and gloves, as most of the course will be in the water.

Those wearing wetsuits must bring additional weatherproof clothing to wear while out of the water.

The course will finish at approximately 5pm.

Visit http://bdmlr.org.uk/marine-life-medic-mmm-training-course to find out more or book a place.