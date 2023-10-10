News you can trust since 1882
Libraries in Bridlington to host AI art creative sessions for Get Online Week

East Riding Libraries are encouraging residents to ‘get creative’ for Get Online Week 2023, which runs from Monday, October 16 to Sunday, October 22.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 12:19 BST
East Riding Libraries are encouraging residents to 'get creative' for Get Online Week.East Riding Libraries are encouraging residents to 'get creative' for Get Online Week.
During the week, members of the library team will be at various libraries to help residents create stunning artwork using an Artificial Intelligence (AI) website. These sessions are aimed at allowing anyone to create their own, unique artwork, regardless of skill set.

Gary Smith, digital services officer, said: “Creating art using AI hasn’t been developed to make artists redundant; it’s here to make art creation accessible to everyone. We want to show everyone, regardless of their computer or artistic skill level, that with a bit of our help and your own imagination, you can create your own art – and learn some new computer skills along the way!”

Staff supported sessions in library branches will be held on the following dates:

Tuesday, October 17: Bridlington North – 2:30pm – 3:30pm

    Thursday, October 19: Bridlington Central – 10:30am – 11:30am, Withernsea Centre – 1:30pm – 3:30pm

    All sessions can be pre-booked by phone (01482) 393939 or in person at the library.

    Visit: www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk/whats-on/get-online-week/for more information. This page will also have a gallery of the artwork that is created.

