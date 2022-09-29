The actual Turin Shroud on display in Italy in 2015 - Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

The exhibition, which features life-sized photographic replicas of the shroud, was created in 2008 using photographs taken by Barrie Schwortz in 1978.

It aims to use the replica of the shroud as a visual aid to tell the story of the crucifixion of Jesus and to examine the mystery of the cloth.

The actual shroud is housed in the Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist in Turin, Italy and because of its extraordinary nature, it is the subject of many books and documentaries.

The exhibition will be at St Peter’s from Saturday October 8 to Sunday October 16 and is open from 11am to 3pm each day.

