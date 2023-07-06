Bridlington Lifeboat station has celebrated the open day (formerly known as Flag Day) for more than 50 years – and this year follows that trend – with a twist.

This year will be slightly different – the open day is still at the station on the Spa Promenade but activities will be run over the week from Saturday, July 22 until Saturday, July 29.

A Bridlington RNLI spokesperson said: “Events on Saturday, July 22 will include a music event hosted by Bridlington Gold Coast radio on the lifeboats turning circle, artists including the Shanty Crew, the Brid Beat Singers and the Jolly Rogers ukulele group will be entertaining the crowds.

Visitors soak the crew during last year’s Bridlington Lifeboat open day. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

"We also have a license for a street collection in the town that will go on into the evenings around the Pubs in Bridlington.

"The events for Saturday, July 22 start at 10am until 4pm at the lifeboat station followed by the street collection around the local public houses in the evening, starting at 6pm until 10pm, so please join in and support your local crew and help to save lives at sea.

"The rest of Lifeboat Week events include World Drowning Prevention Day at South Cliff Holiday Park on Tuesday, July 25 and the Family Fun Day at Sewerby Hall on Thursday, July 27.

“Finally, on Saturday, July 29, the station will hold its annual open day which will again comprise of the usual fun activities including a frisbee challenge, an octopus surprise, hook a lifeboat, soak the crew and so much more such as the perennial favourite, welly wanging.

A perennial favourite, welly wanging, will return. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

"There will also be a raffle and refreshments, while Lifeguards, coastguards and other water safety assets will also be in attendance.

"The event this year will be sponsored by Richardson’s Ford, and Bridlington Gold Coast radio will be hosting the event with a live broadcast. Bridlington Mayor, Councillor John Arthur, will officially open the event at 11am.