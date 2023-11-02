Line dancing social in Bridlington invites people to 'dust off those boots' for a fundraiser 'full of fun and laughter'
The event will take place at Emmanuel Church Hall, Bridlington, from 7-10pm on Saturday November 11.
Michelle Hatton, of Michelle Hatton School of Dance, is organising and hosting the event.
Ms Hatton said: “Join us for a social evening of line dancing – including both old and new line dances.
“If you’ve not stepped on the line dance floor for a while, now is your chance to dust off those boots and get back on that floor.
“Our friendly line dance evenings are full of fun and laughter, we all have one thing in common, we love to dance. Dancing is great for mental health and it helps release feel good endorphins.
“Come along, we'll be having fun and raising money for charity at the same time, it's the perfect combination!'
Tickets for the event cost £5 and all profits will be going to the mental health charity Mind.