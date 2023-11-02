Line dancing social in Bridlington invites people to 'dust off those boots' for a fundraiser 'full of fun and laughter'

A charity line dancing event will be taking place in Bridlington on November 11. Photo: Google Maps/Canva.

The event will take place at Emmanuel Church Hall, Bridlington, from 7-10pm on Saturday November 11.

Michelle Hatton, of Michelle Hatton School of Dance, is organising and hosting the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Hatton said: “Join us for a social evening of line dancing – including both old and new line dances.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you’ve not stepped on the line dance floor for a while, now is your chance to dust off those boots and get back on that floor.

Most Popular

“Our friendly line dance evenings are full of fun and laughter, we all have one thing in common, we love to dance. Dancing is great for mental health and it helps release feel good endorphins.

“Come along, we'll be having fun and raising money for charity at the same time, it's the perfect combination!'