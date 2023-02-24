Ahead of the hugely popular Bridlington Carnival Fun Day, held on Sunday, August 6, the Lions Club will be running a series of car boot sale events on Limekiln Lane cliff top, close to the Coastguard Station.

They will take place on the first Sunday of the month from April to September.

The dates are: April 2, May 7, June 4, July 2, August 6 and September 3.

The popular Bridlington Lions Carnival Fun Day will be held on Sunday, August 6.

Peter Jay, Bridlington Lions Club publicity officer, said: “The car boot sales are held between 8am and noon, and refreshments will be available. Come along and make some money for yourselves or your charity.

"We are well into the planning of the carnival fun day. As usual there will be great entertainment, rides and fun for the children, and a larger than ever classic car show.”

