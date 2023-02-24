News you can trust since 1882
Lions Carnival and car boots are returning to Bridlington this summer

Bridlington Lions Club members are gearing up for another busy year.

By Claudia Bowes
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 11:57am

Ahead of the hugely popular Bridlington Carnival Fun Day, held on Sunday, August 6, the Lions Club will be running a series of car boot sale events on Limekiln Lane cliff top, close to the Coastguard Station.

They will take place on the first Sunday of the month from April to September.

The dates are: April 2, May 7, June 4, July 2, August 6 and September 3.

The popular Bridlington Lions Carnival Fun Day will be held on Sunday, August 6.
    Peter Jay, Bridlington Lions Club publicity officer, said: “The car boot sales are held between 8am and noon, and refreshments will be available. Come along and make some money for yourselves or your charity.

    "We are well into the planning of the carnival fun day. As usual there will be great entertainment, rides and fun for the children, and a larger than ever classic car show.”

    Visit bridlingtonlions.org.uk for more details.

    Bridlington