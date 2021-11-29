Little Litter Pickers and Keep Scarborough Tidy are carrying out a Christmas litter pick. (Credit: Keep Scarborough Tidy).

Held at North Bay beach on Sunday December 5 between 10am and 12 noon. The event comes after their Halloween litter pick was cancelled.

Every child who attends will receive a Christmas present.

People are asked to meet at the Chalet Cafe near the old chair lift. A safety talk will be held before any litter picking is carried out.

Limited equipment including litter pickers, high vis jackets, gloves and bags will be available.

Weather depending, a picnic on the beach will also be held and basic refreshments will be provided at the end of the litter pick, including water, juice, an apple and a banana.