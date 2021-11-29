Little Litter Pickers to carry out Christmas beach clean
Scarborough Little Litter Pickers are joining forces with Keep Scarborough Tidy for a Christmas themed litter pick.
Held at North Bay beach on Sunday December 5 between 10am and 12 noon. The event comes after their Halloween litter pick was cancelled.
Every child who attends will receive a Christmas present.
People are asked to meet at the Chalet Cafe near the old chair lift. A safety talk will be held before any litter picking is carried out.
Limited equipment including litter pickers, high vis jackets, gloves and bags will be available.
Weather depending, a picnic on the beach will also be held and basic refreshments will be provided at the end of the litter pick, including water, juice, an apple and a banana.
Register to attend by sending an email to: [email protected]