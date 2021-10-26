Litter on North Bay, where Sunday's Halloween litter pick will take place.

Held at North Bay beach on Sunday October 31 between 10am and 12 noon. The event organizers are encouraging children to dress up.

Each child who attends in fancy dress will receive a special present, and every child will receive a halloween gift.

People are asked to meet at the Chalet Cafe near the old chair lift. A safety talk will be held before any litter picking is carried out.

Limited equipment including litter pickers, high vis jackets, gloves and bags will be available.

Weather depending, a picnic on the beach will also be held and basic refreshments will be provided at the end of the litter pick, including water, juice, an apple and a banana.