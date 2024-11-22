Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning animal welfare organisation Crustacean Compassion – which works to improve the welfare of crabs, lobsters and prawns – is to hold an evening event at The Dispensary in Whitby in December.

The event – featuring a talk from Crustacean Compassion CEO Dr Ben Sturgeon, a question and answer session, and the launch of Crustacean Compassion’s calendar – will take place on Thursday, December 5 from 6.30pm to 8pm at The Dispensary on Skinner Street in Whitby.

The evening will be dedicated to the welfare and protection of decapod animals, with Dr Ben Sturgeon’s talk focusing on the world of decapod crustaceans and the work of Crustacean Compassion. The question and answer session will give attendees the chance to discuss the welfare of these animals in the wild and in the seafood industry.

Dr Ben Sturgeon, CEO of Crustacean Compassion, said: “We are thrilled to host this event in Whitby, bringing together the local community to celebrate the incredible world of crustaceans and to highlight the importance of protecting these remarkable animals who play such a vital role in this coastal area. This is a wonderful opportunity to connect with residents on crucial animal welfare issues and to share our passion for ensuring the humane treatment of all creatures.”

The organisation’s calendar launch will also take place during the event, which has been created in collaboration with local Crustacean Compassion supporter Lucy Fearnley and which features designs from UK artists which celebrate the lives of decapod animals. Proceeds from the calendars will go towards the work of Crustacean Compassion.

Lucy said: “We are delighted to host this event with Crustacean Compassion. The welfare of crustaceans is a cause close to our hearts at The Dispensary, and we hope to see many of our local community at the event.”

Crustacean Compassion – which won the 2019 RSPCA Campaigner Award – is an animal welfare organisation which promotes the humane treatment of decapod crustaceans, such as crabs, lobsters and prawns. The organisation works to educate the public and encourage compassion for decapod animals, and also works with policymakers to strengthen animal welfare laws.

Whilst the event is free, attendees should book their place by emailing [email protected] or by phoning 01947 603456.