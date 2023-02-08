In celebration of National Nest Box Week, February 14 to 21, the council is running a special half-term activity day at Danes Dyke Local Nature Reserve on Friday February 17.

At this session visitors will be able to craft a bird box from scratch to help home a selection of native birds that visit their garden.

Bev Hylton, Countryside access officer, said: “This is a good time of year to encourage the birds in your garden to find a safe place to nest.

"Rather than buying a box, why not have a go at building a nest box with us on two of our nature reserves?”

The bird box making sessions will take place at Danes Dyke, Bridlington, YO15 1DU, and participants must meet at the picnic tables next to the main car park.

One hour slots are available to book online from 10am – 11am; 11am – 12pm; 12pm – 1pm.

All equipment and materials will be provided in the sessions, and the ticket price of £5 includes making one box to take home.

Participants can also make an additional box for the nature reserve too (at no extra charge).

The event is open to both young and old, suitable for families with children over five years old and adults too.

Places must be booked in advance at: www.eastridingcoastandcountryside.co.uk/whats-on