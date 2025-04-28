Medieval re-enactement group set up camp at Sewerby Hall and Gardens for bank holiday weekend

Medieval re-enacters will be at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Bridlington, on May 3 and May 4

Sewerby Hall and Gardens will again be hosting a medieval reenactment weekend this bank holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sewerby Hall will host medieval living encampments, craft displays, feudal fashion workshops and medieval kitchen demonstrations.

The weekend will also include mock battle sequences, archery shows and other attractions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reenactments are brought to Sewerby Hall by Sir John Savile’s Household, a living history and reenactment society.

Sir John Savile’s Household, formed in 1995, portrays the family, servants, and retinue of the Savile family from the middle of the 15th century until the beginning of the reign of Henry Tudor.

It is a member of the Wars of The Roses Federation and stages historic re-enactment displays for several clients, including English Heritage and The National Trust.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager of Sewerby Hall, Gardens and Zoo, said “This is a fantastic event for all the family, to learn about our shared history and see some thrilling demonstrations of medieval life. I encourage everyone to visit Sewerby Hall for this exciting weekend of events.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Events will be held from 10.30am to 4pm on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 May.

Visitors can prebook online or can pay upon arrival. Admittance to Sewerby Hall and Gardens, zoo, and play areas, are also Included in the admission price.