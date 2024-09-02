Meet stars of the turf at ARC Malton Open Day as part of National Racehorse Week

The open days gives visitors the chance to meet some of the stars of the turf

Racing fans can meet the stars of the turf, with the hopes of following them from the yard to the racetrack, thanks to ARC Malton Open Day 2024, which has been organised by Racing Welfare to raise vital funds for the charity.

On Sunday September 8, the ARC Malton Open Day will see trainers in Malton and surrounding areas opening their training facilities to give visitors a special behind-the-scenes look at the industry as part of National Racehorse Week.

The charity has again partnered with York Racecourse to offer a combined ticket to attend the ARC Malton Open Day and the YorkMix Family Sunday meeting, at a discounted price.

This means visitors will get the chance to see the horses up close at the yards, and then follow some of them to the racetrack at York.

Young and old can come face to face with their favourites

Stars on show at the yards include:

Breege, the four-year-old bay filly trained by John and Sean Quinn, who breezed to a shock win in the Group 2 Sky Bet City of York Stakes during the Ebor meeting, netting £283,550 in prize money for her efforts.

Art Power, the ever popular seven-year-old grey gelding trained by Tim Easterby, who has won nine races including the Group 1 Qipco British Champions Print Stakes, been placed four times and has amassed £858,873 in prize money in his career so far.

We’ve Got This, the two-year-old bay filly trained by Craig Lidster, who is part of The Graham Lee Racing Club run by The Good Racing Co to raise funds in support of jockey Graham Lee and his family. Graham sustained life-changing injuries after an accident at Newcastle Racecourse in November last year. We’ve Got This has been placed twice so far out of three runs.

Other notable horses at the open day, who performed well at the recent York Ebor meeting, include Alfa Kellenic, the three-year-old bay filly, trained by Craig Lidster, who won the British EBF Fillies’ Handicap and Kihavah, the seven-year-old chestnut gelding trained by Adrian Keatley, who was placed second in the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap.

The yards, which will be open to visit from 08:45 - 12 midday, are: Ruth Carr, Mick and David Easterby, Tim Easterby, Richard Fahey, Roger Fell and Sean Murray, Suzzanne France, Adrian Keatley, Craig Lidster, Fionn McSharry, Adrian Nicholls, Ollie Pears, John and Sean Quinn and Mike Sowersby.

The Injured Jockeys Fund rehabilitation and fitness centre, Jack Berry House, will also be open for visits on the day from 11am-2pm.

Shuttle buses will not be running at this year’s ARC Malton Open Day, as all of the yards opening their gates will have designated parking locations, giving more flexibility for visitors.

Tickets are available to purchase online and are priced as follows:

Malton Open Day Only adult admission: £10

Malton Open Day and the YorkMix Family Sunday meeting at York Racecourse combined admission: £17.50.

Children under the age of 18 are free but still require a ticket.

Wristbands and purchase on the day tickets will be available at most of the opening yards on the morning of the open day.

To book tickets and to find out more visit: www.maltonopenday.co.uk

Please note, for visits to Ruth Carr’s Mowbray House yard, tickets must be booked as an addition to open day tickets, in advance free of charge, at: www.nationalracehorseweek.uk/yard/ruth-carr/