An array of talented performers who have performed in world class venues are coming to the popular venue to deliver ‘Brawl in The Hall 2023’.

The two hours of entertainment will be part of filming for a new TV show, expected to be broadcast on YouTube in July.

After the show fans will be invited to stay behind and meet their favourite stars.

Former Megaslam Champion Ricky Regan will be competing at Bridlington Spa later this month.

A Megaslam spokesperson said: “Bridlington holds a special place in our hearts at Megaslam. Bridlington Spa was the first major scale venue we presented an event way back in 2011 and the company has gone from strength to strength.

“The event will be extra special as it will be filmed for Megaslam TV, a new weekly formatted show that is to air on YouTube in July.

"Two teams will battle it out during the evening with fans being urged to cheer on their favourites.

"For Team Megaslam we have the Megaslam Machine, Massimo - a muscle-bound giant of the ring from Italy, Action Man Stixx and popular star Derek.

"Opposing them will be Team Nasty’s Ricky Regan, Martin Kirby, plus many more stars from across the globe, making this a truly international spectacular."