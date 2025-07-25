Merry Bridmas! Festive celebrations set to transform Bridlington this August

Bridmas is set to return to Bridlington on August 6, between 9am and 3pm.

Christmas is coming early this year as festive themed fun and celebrations are returning to Bridlington in the height of summer.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridmas Day is back on Wednesday August 6, bringing festive cheer to the East Yorkshire coast with a day packed full of Christmas themed fun for all the family. From Santa and elves to Christmas crafts, food, games, live music and even a pantomime dame, this unique summer celebration promises something for everyone.

Following the success of last year's debut event, which received national TV coverage, East Riding of Yorkshire Council is once again celebrating Bridlington as a year-round destination. Bridmas highlights Bridlington as more than just a summer holiday destination in the most unexpected of seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridlington Spa and the dining room at Sewerby Hall and Gardens will be adorned in season décor and East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s popular gritter, Sleeter Levy will be stopping by Bridlington seafront.

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “Bridmas was a fantastic success last year, and we’re excited to see it return bigger and better.

“It’s a great way to showcase Bridlington’s vibrant programme of events, not just in summer, but throughout the winter season too. Come along and enjoy a fun-filled, festive day at the seaside!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entire day will be broadcast live from the seafront by This Is The Coast Radio, with festive tunes, interviews, and live competitions throughout the day. The team will be engaging visitors, giving away prizes, and bringing the Bridmas buzz to the airwaves across the region.

There will be a Christmas-themed daytime market on King Street, featuring festive stalls, handmade gifts, food and drink. A magical visit from Santa’s sleigh and elves, perfect for selfies and smiles and a dazzling ice sculpture display. From early evening people can enjoy the Christmas Food Festival, with seasonal street food, mulled drinks, and holiday treats.

South Beach will be a hive of activity on Bridmas. Attractions include: Coastal Voices, Driffield brass band, meet and greet with Santa and The Grinch, fire breathing, stilt walkers and Christmas crafts.

Active Communities will be hosting a stall and Christmas themed games along South Beach. The games and activities will include dodge the baubles, battle of the Christmas crackers and reindeer buckaroo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Land Train will also transform into the Santa Express, running along the seafront with festive decorations and Christmas music all day long.

Bridlington Spa will be hosting a screening of Home Alone at the Picture House at 1.30pm. Bridlington Spa pantomime dame, Joe Standerline, will also be making an appearance, greeting guests and getting them into the festive spirit.

The Leisure Centre will be hosting a meet and greet with Santa and there will also be Christmas themed soft play for children to enjoy.

Sewerby Hall and Gardens activity highlights include Mr Bubbles’ Christmas Magic Show in the Orangery, followed by a Giant Bubble display, weather permitting. Free Christmas-themed face painting will be available and families can enjoy ‘Rusticus: Snowflakes’, an interactive performance inviting children on a playful winter adventure.

Visit https://www.eastridingculture.co.uk/whats-on/brid-mas-day/ for more information and to book tickets.