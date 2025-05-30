Mini-arts festival to bring music, drama, poetry, storytelling, dance and art to Glaisdale

The event will take place on Saturday May 31.

A mini-arts festival which saw people gather from across the area is being held in Glaisdale on Saturday, May31.

The primary aim of the festival is to increase community participation in the performing arts – particularly music, drama, storytelling, poetry and dance – and to showcase new writing.

The theme of the festival thisyear is folklore.

A host of activities are on offer to engage young and old alike including face painting, fortune-telling and a poetry workshop.

There will be some prize-winning drama, stories, songs, plus poetry, puppets, clog dancing, art workshops, local caterers, children’s activities, folklore mask procession, Lore of t’Moor community play, and fantastic choirs and bands

A highlight of the festival will be Lore of t’ Moor, a community play about North York Moors folklore, written during a series of 3-Minute Arts winter workshops. Starting at 4pm, this will be an original take on stories of old (50-minute performance) – and join in a masked Folklore procession around the site to prelude the play.

There will also be the Poppletoff Puppet Show at the Mini Arts Festival. Poppletoff's Puppet Theatre is oiginally from Thirsk, and now relocated to Glaisdale.

There will be a day session, which runs from 11am-5pm, and there is an evening session which runs from 7pm-11pm. The festival will be based at The Robinson Institue

Visit https://3-minutearts.uk/mini-arts-festival/ to find out more.