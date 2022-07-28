Moorland Railway to hold open day in aid of Scarborough's Rainbow Centre

The Moorland Railway at Staintondale

The Moorland Railway's penultimate event will take place on Sunday August 7 from 2-5pm at Moorland House, Staintondale, YO13 0EW.

The Moorland Railway is only open on a handful of occasions each year, and so far this year has raised almost £3,000 for charity.

The event on August 7 will raise funds for Scarborough's Rainbow Centre.

Trains will be running, and refreshments featuring lots of cakes (gluten free options are available) will be available.

There will also be a tombola and some a variety of stalls including Off the Rails Bakery selling their own sour dough bread, Yorkshire Lass Photography with a wide selection of her stunning prints, Temple Spa pamper products, a sweet stall and a creative driftwood stall.

The Rainbow Centre will park their van outside so visitors can bring donations for the centre, most of all they need food!

Moorland Railway owner Lisa Williams said: "Sadly we cannot admit dogs having three of our own and with trains running.