More than 700 Bridlington school children to perform with 'Schools Rock' this month

Three concerts will take place at Christ Church in Bridlington.

The event is a musical initiative organised by Bridlington-based Remarkable Arts.

As part of Schools Rock, two Primary schools received three months of free music sessions, and now have a concert day to look forward to.

The young people of Bay and New Pasture Lane Primary schools have learnt sign language and singing, and they're very excited to share everything they've worked so hard on, as they perform alongside a live band of professional musicians.

This year Schools Rock features three one-hour concerts, at Christ Church on March 16 – with New Pasture Lane performing at 11am, and Bay pupils singing at 1pm and 3:30pm.

Tickets for the two Bay performances are available online from remarkablearts.net and via 07943 276496. Parents/guardians from New Pasture Lane can get tickets directly from the school. Members of the public who want to buy tickets for New Pasture Lane at 11am can contact Remarkable on 07943 276496.

Mark Howley, from Remarkable Arts, said: "This is the culmination of a lot of hard work – and fun – after three months of working with nearly 1,000 young people.

