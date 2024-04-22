Murals ace Charlotte puts Scarborough Streets event on the map

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With a packed schedule in place, one of the key elements of the event is the outdoor murals and Charlotte Hill from Shop at the SJT is showcasing her talents.

Charlotte, who is part of the eclectic Shop at the SJT co-operative, will be presenting her stylised Scarborough map in West Square, opposite Scarborough’s historic Railway Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte said: “The outdoor murals will be in place for the Scarborough Streets events and will provide a chance for creatives to make their mark in the town.

Most Popular

Charlotte Hill at work

“I was inspired to create a map for my mural as it is directly opposite the Railway Station and close to the town’s busy bus stops, so it is designed greet people arriving in the town."

“It will feature some of the town’s iconic landmarks and is just a few steps away from the Shop at the SJT, based in the Stephen Joseph Theatre.”

Shop at the SJT has recently enjoyed national coverage in a glossy magazine, will feature creations from its crafty collective, from glassware to candles and everything in between.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Hitchens, Chair of the Shop at the SJT, said: “We are very proud that Charlotte is representing both her creative talents and the rest of the Shop’s makers at this exciting, inaugural event.

“Scarborough Streets is definitely causing a buzz in the town, as the weekend included free audio trails, workshop and performances, along with some ticketed events.”

Shop at the SJT showcases bespoke, unique creations made by local makers, and is based in the iconic Stephen Joseph Theatre, one of Scarborough’s most recognisable buildings.

Carl said: “Our shop offers an immersive and welcoming retail space celebrating creativeness in Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our products are also available to buy and many of our pieces are one-offs.”

A spokesperson from Scarborough Fair said: “Scarborough Streets is a three-day festival of outdoor events, murals, street art and performances, backed up with workshops. This brand new and inclusive community event is taking place in Scarborough Town Centre. We want to inspire, celebrate and showcase local creativity. There will be something for everyone.”