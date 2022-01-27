Music of Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison set to take centre stage during Bridlington Spa show

Marc Robinson will perform as Buddy Holly at the Bridlington Spa show.

The hit tribute production ‘Through the Decades with Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly’ will be performed at Bridlington Spa on Friday, February 11.

Marc Robinson took off Buddy Holly in ITV series Stars in Their Eyes and Buddy The Musical. He has sung for both Sir Cliff Richard and Sir Paul McCartney.

Buddy Holly, whose hits included 1957 American chart topper That’ll Be the Day, died aged 22, along with JP ‘The Big Bopper’ Richardson, Ritchie Valens and Roger Peterson in a plane crash in February 1959.

Marc said: “The show is a celebration of Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison’s songs, recreated on stage as close to the original music as possible. Not Fade Away, written by Buddy and also made famous by the Rolling Stones, was recorded by the Crickets in the studio using a cardboard box instead of drums.

“This is how we play it live.

“It was born out of the pure love of the music by myself and Darren and because the two performers started together, on the same circuit, in the same recording studios.”

Darren Page, who impersonates Roy Orbison, has shared the stage with many household names including Marty Wilde.

Darren said: “My love for Roy O’s music has great respect as I perform the range in vocals he performed.”

The Big O is most associated with Oh, Pretty Woman which reached number one in 22 countries including the UK and America.

Visit www.bridspa.com for tickets and more details.

