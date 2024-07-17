National treasure Jimmy Tarbuck is coming to Bridlington Spa on August 4.

Jimmy Tarbuck OBE, one of the most popular household names from the golden era of British stand up, is back with a bang at Bridlington Spa this August.

The national treasure’s solo shows have been extended to November, following his sold-out run of shows opening for Barry Manilow in May and June.

Now, the 84-year-old entertainer is on tour through the summer and autumn with his solo show ‘An Evening with Jimmy Tarbuck’, which takes a look at his glittering career, spanning over 60 years.

Jimmy said: “It’s been a great year and I’ve loved getting on stage, back where I belong. The shows with Barry Manilow at the London Palladium were fantastic – what a performer he is.

“But now I am really looking forward to visiting the towns and cities where I learned my craft and built my fanbase.

“I have played at the Bridlington Spa Theatre so many times over the years and it is one of my absolute favourite places to perform.

“The crowds are always on great form and always ready to laugh. And laughter is the only drug I’ve ever needed!”

‘An Evening with Jimmy Tarbuck’ will see the acclaimed comedian and raconteur reflecting on a remarkable life in showbusiness, the seeds of which were sown in childhood where he was classmates – and good mates - with John Lennon.

Jimmy will present a hugely entertaining mix of anecdotes and jokes from a rich and varied life, including recollections of his many years presenting Sunday Night at the London Palladium which shot him to fame in 1963.

There will also be stories from Jimmy’s childhood, growing up in Liverpool and of course his golfing life, which has proved to be a rich source of entertainment and celebrity both on and off the course.

The evening will be divided into two sets and will include an audience Q&A.

The comedic icon will be coming to Bridlington Spa on August 4, with the performance starting at 7:30pm.

Visit https://www.bridspa.com/event-details/?entry=00-tarby24 for more information and to secure tickets.