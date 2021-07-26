Naval warfare cancelled due to weed removal work in Peasholm Park lake
The naval warfare display due to take place in Peasholm Park this afternoon has been cancelled.
The event finally returned last week after being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and a delay to the start of this year's season.
But after just two displays last Thursday and Saturday, today's event has been cancelled due to week removal work in the park's lake.
Scarborough council said: "Peasholm Park naval warfare is taking a little break today while we finish weed removal work in the lake.
"Normal service will resume for Thursday's battle at 3pm, when the battleships will have a clearer path through the water.
"We apologise for any disappointment."
The naval warfare takes place every Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 3pm in July and August.