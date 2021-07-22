Naval warfare to finally return to Peasholm Park in Scarborough after delays

Naval Warfare in Peasholm Park. (JPI Media)

Dubbed 'the smallest manned navy in the world', the Peasholm battleships are much-loved and have been reenacting battles for almost 100 years.

The Battle of Peasholm Park - better known as Naval Warfare - will return on July 22 and takes place every Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 3pm in July and August.

There will be music from 2.30pm, the battle lasts for 30 minutes and tickets can be purchased at the park entrance.

The battle is subject to weather and if heavy rain persists it may be cancelled on the day.

The event began in 1927 when the ships were modelled after First World War Dreadnoughts.

However, after a break during the Second World War, the fleet had deteriorated and was replaced with new 21ft vessels to recreate the Battle of the River Plate - HMS Ajax, Achilles and Exeter and the German ship Graf Von Spree

Through the 60s more ships were added and the format changed to include aircraft and a submarine.

Nowadays they are unnamed friends and enemies and seven of the boats are still manned by people.

Two are drone-powered and two rock over when hit with explosives.

Set up on show day takes the team around eight hours which includes laying cables, fireworks and props.

Earlier this year the boats were given a makeover and repainted prior to the summer season.

Also returning this year are the Peasholm Brass Bands who will take to the floating bandstand throughout the summer.

The programme is as follows:

July 25 - Hunmanby Silver Band

August 1 - Warrington West Concert Band

August 8 - 5 Star Brass

August 15 - Yorkshire Wold Brass

August 22 - Driffield Silver Band

August 29 - Simply Brass

September 5 - Scarborough Concert Band