Starting on April 14, the group will meet at the Church of the Latter-Day Saints, Quay Road, every Friday from 3pm until 5.30pm.

The Group Facilitator, Bruce Oliver, is passionate about chess and competes in the Hull and District League, Yorkshire league and national tournaments. He is also chess coach at New Pasture Lane Primary School.

The club is open to everyone and free lessons will be provided for those who want to learn.

A new chess club is due to start in Bridlington on April 14.

The Chess Club wishes to thank The Bridlington Friends Association for their support and the Hull and District Chess Association for their support and for providing the chess equipment for the club.

Bridlington Friends Association (BFA) is a non-profit charity for all adults in Bridlington and the surrounding areas, focusing on social inclusion.

