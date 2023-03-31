News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
3 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
4 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
4 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
6 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

New chess club starting in Bridlington for beginners and experts to hone their skills

A new chess club is to be started in Bridlington for beginners and experts to hone their skills, as part of Bridlington Friends Association.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 16:20 BST

Starting on April 14, the group will meet at the Church of the Latter-Day Saints, Quay Road, every Friday from 3pm until 5.30pm.

The Group Facilitator, Bruce Oliver, is passionate about chess and competes in the Hull and District League, Yorkshire league and national tournaments. He is also chess coach at New Pasture Lane Primary School.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club is open to everyone and free lessons will be provided for those who want to learn.

A new chess club is due to start in Bridlington on April 14.
A new chess club is due to start in Bridlington on April 14.
A new chess club is due to start in Bridlington on April 14.
Most Popular

    The Chess Club wishes to thank The Bridlington Friends Association for their support and the Hull and District Chess Association for their support and for providing the chess equipment for the club.

    Bridlington Friends Association (BFA) is a non-profit charity for all adults in Bridlington and the surrounding areas, focusing on social inclusion.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    To become a member, contact the BFA Membership Secretary by emailing [email protected] or Tel:07935980159.

    Read More
    Bridlington based East Coast Majorettes group celebrate £1000 donation
    BridlingtonHullYorkshire