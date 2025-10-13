New creative writing to feature in 2025 Dark Skies Fringe Festival

A creative score singing the praises of walking outside after-dark and a new book sharing wildlife’s surprising nocturnal world, both feature in this October’s Dark Skies Fringe Festival.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival, which runs from October 24 to November 2, celebrates the pristine night skies above the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Parks, plus the Howardian Hills and Nidderdale National Landscapes.

People visiting either the Sutton Bank or Danby Lodge National Park Centres in the North York Moors can pick up a free copy of a pamphlet known as a chapbook produced by Claire Hind from York St John University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pamphlet is a compilation of artists’ thoughts and work based on the sensations people feel when they’re surrounded by nature after-dark.

The Milky Way, seen on the moortops at Rosedale. photo: Tony Marsh.

It will also act as a helping guide, both in encouraging people to get in-tune with all their senses as their eyes adjust to being in the dark, and using the experience creatively.

Dark Sky Defender and nature writer Dani Robertson will be visiting The Pickering Book Tree on October 24 to talk about her newly-launched book Creatures of Darkness, sharing the mysterious and fascinating nocturnal lives of wildlife that depend on darkness to thrive.

Elsewhere, festival-goers can expect a programme filled with perennial favourites, including stargazing events at spots like Sutton Bank, Dalby Forest and Whitby in the North York Moors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the 10-day festival will coincide with the Orionid Meteor Shower, an annual event which sees streaks of lights shooting across the sky as the Earth passes through debris from Halley’s comet.

Dark Sky Defender and nature writer Dani Robertson. photo: Ryan Scott Phillips

There are plenty of ways to experience how walking through natural surroundings at night can awaken all the senses, with guided walks enabling people to gaze in awe at the majesty of the dark sky as they stand beside cascading waterfalls such as Janet’s Foss at Malham and Mallyan Spout in Goathland.

Alternatively, people can follow a guide out to the stunning natural amphitheatre, the Hole of Horcum; the dramatic craggy rock outcrops knowns as The Wainstones; or the majestic beauty of Rievaulx Abbey.

There’s also a guided walk marking the end of summertime on 25 October with a stride up Roseberry Topping, past the Hanging Stone viewpoint, before watching the daylight fade while following a trail back down to Newton under Roseberry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other after-dark adventures include the Mad Alice Ghost Train ride through the heart of the North York Moors, night-time photography skills sessions at Whitby and Settle; and the spectacular sight of Whitby Abbey illuminated.

Emily Watson, Regenerative Tourism Manager for the North York Moors National Park, said: “It’s fantastic to have new creative work featured in the Fringe Festival as it adds another dimension and way that people can become inspired to experience the wonders of the night, as well as highlighting why we should all care about protecting the quality of the skies above us.”

Visit www.darkskiesnationalparks.org.uk for more on the Dark Skies Fringe Festival programme, including individual event booking details.