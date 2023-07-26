News you can trust since 1882
New daytime choir to start in Scarborough in September

A new choir for female voices will start in Scarborough on Thursday September 13.
By Alison DavisContributor
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 15:21 BST

The choir, named 'The Notables', is part of a new initiative by Alison Davis.

Ms Davis already runs three choirs in Malton and Pickering - Harmonia, Ryedale Voices and The Ryelarks - as well as a more informal singing group, 'Just Sing.'

She wanted to start a daytime choir for those who prefer not to attend activities at night.

Harmonia Choir from Malton - Alison's original choir that turns 15 this year!Harmonia Choir from Malton - Alison's original choir that turns 15 this year!
Harmonia Choir from Malton - Alison's original choir that turns 15 this year!
    The Notables will also incorparate sessions in Thornton Dale on Wednesday mornings and Norton on Wednesday afternoons, giving participants three venues to choose from and enabling singers from all sessions to come together for performances in the future.

    The repertoire will be contemporary and include musical theatre, light pop, folksongs, jazz standards, songs from around the world and more!

    Although singers will use sheet music, no musical experience is necessary, as Ms Davis produces recordings of all the vocal parts for members to learn from.

    There will be a monthly fee to attend rehearsals. However, if you'd like to give The Notables a try, simply pay £6 for each session you attend for the first month before committing to joining on a regular basis.

    Rehearsals will be held at Westborough Methodist Church in the Lecture Hall every Thursday from September 13 from 10:30-11:30am.

    For more information on The Notables or any of Ms Davis's choirs please look on the website - www.singinginryedale.co.uk or contact her by emailing [email protected] or call 07789 695165.

