New family-friendly classical concert inspired by Paddington Bear heads to Pocklington and Bridlington this summer

Follow in a famous bear’s footsteps, recreating the journey he made when he arrived in London for the first time and attended his first concert – with some mishaps on the way.

This performance, narrated by Abimaro Gunnell and BSL interpreted by Sarah Gatford, invites you and your family into the world of the classic character. However, Paddington will not be represented on stage physically but rather in your imaginations through this live music and story-telling performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, ideal for children aged five and above, is part of East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s arts development team’s “Classically Yours” programme, which aims to bring high quality orchestral experiences to a wide variety of audiences across the region.

The concerts will be held at Pocklington Arts Centre on August 12 and at Bridlington Spa on August 13

Most Popular

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure, and tourism, said: “This event is a huge boost to the tourism economy of the East Riding and allows families from across the region the chance to enjoy a new experience.

“Sinfonia Viva are top quality performers, and we can be sure that this show will be worth a watch.”

Marianne Barraclough, from Sinfonia Viva, said: “We cannot wait to return to Pocklington and Bridlington and to share the magic of Paddington Bear’s First concert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a wonderfully inclusive performance, with lots of activities for families to enjoy together.”

The concerts will be held at Pocklington Arts Centre on August 12 at 2.30pm and at Bridlington Spa on August 13 at 11.15am and 2.30pm.