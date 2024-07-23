A young person tries out one of the many of the fun rope activities which are featured at The Edge Aerial Adventure.

The Edge Aerial Adventure, a brand-new high ropes attraction, is opening for the first time in Bridlington today (July 23)- here’s all you need to know!

The largest of its kind in Yorkshire, the new outdoor experience is located at South Cliff Holiday park, at Pioneer Road, Bridlington.

Run by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, this attraction is designed for all individuals - ages six and up (and 1.2m tall).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are two rope courses at The Edge Aerial Adventure – high and low – depending on which height visitors want to try. Both offer 20 different elements and finish with an exciting zip wire.

Both rope courses are in a safe, controlled environment and visitors will be supported and guided each step of the way by qualified staff.

The low ropes activities include:

Climbing ladders, ‘flying carpet’ platforms, swinging logs, a zig-zag bridge, a tunnel, a wall traverse, hanging buoys, a wobbly balance beam, a platform bridge, a ‘Charlie Chaplin Walk’, a V bridge, balance beam, hanging vines, Burma Bridge, plank bridge, net traverse, log cradles, ‘Postman’s Wall’, net bridge, tyre steps, hanging crosses and a zip wire.

The high ropes activities include:

Climbing ladders, hanging stepping stones, see-saw platforms, travelling buoy, chasm jump, half crown, chassis logs, hanging stirrups, staggered plank bridge, log cradles, hanging crosses, tunnel, full crown, wall traverse, stepping stone logs, hanging tyres, up and under hoops, hanging loops, Burma Bridge, split net, pendulum logs and a zip wire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attraction will be open until the end of November and will reopen in March next year.

The Edge Aerial Adventure is now open from 10am-7pm each day, with hourly slots available.

There is also a children’s play area on site and refreshments can be purchased from the Spa on the Go food truck next to the course.

This is a walk on facility and no parking is available at the site itself. Parking is provided free of charge as part of your booking at Park and Ride, Bridlington for a maximum of 3 hours stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, an all day parking ticket can be purchased in the normal way which includes travel for up to 5 people on the Park and Ride bus or Land Train. Visitors will be required to enter their registration number into the ipad at The Edge reception.

It is advised that visitors arrive 30mins prior to their booking time for pre-course briefing sessions. If parking at Park and Ride, allow an additional 10 minutes to park and walk to The Edge.

The attraction is designed to be as inclusive as possible, visit https://www.edgeaerialadventure.co.uk/accessibility/ for more information.