The route, which opened May 10, forms the first section of the coast path to open since being renamed the King Charles III England Coast Path in honour of the Coronation.

The new coastal path spans 21 miles along the Yorkshire coast from Bridlington (Wilsthorpe) to Filey Brigg, and passes popular coastal chalk scenery, the UK’s largest seabird colony and coves used by 18th century smugglers.

The route will create a 208 mile trail from Bridlington to Bamburgh in Northumberland – the longest stretch of the Coast Path to be opened in England.

The new ‘King Charles III England Coast Path’, opened May 10, will pass through popular coastal chalk scenery and the UK’s largest seabird colony.

Trudy Harrison, Environment Minister, said: “The Yorkshire coastline is dynamic and historic; passing through areas rich in seaside heritage and wildlife hotspots where precious seabirds thrive. I’m delighted to see this stretch open today which directly connects thousands of people to the coast, and takes us a step closer to being able to walk all the way around England.

“Our Environmental Improvement Plan sets out a commitment for every household to be within a 15-minute walk of a green space or water. The King Charles III England Coast Path is a significant part of this commitment, and the opening is a fitting tribute to His Majesty the King following the celebrations last weekend.

Cllr Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for public rights of way, said: “The opening of the newest section of the National Trail is a huge milestone for the Yorkshire Coast and its renaming is a very fitting way to honour King Charles III in the year of his Coronation.

“The council is very proud of the role we have played, in strong partnership, to deliver expanded and improved walking routes for the benefit of all.”

Patrick Wharam, countryside access manager for East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "We are extremely pleased that this first section of the new National Trail is open, linking North and East Yorkshire with the King Charles III England Coast Path.

"The England Coast Path will be a benefit to local communities bringing new visitors to the area and linking coastal communities with a new walkable route in some locations."

