New toposcope to be unveiled for 246th Anniversary of the Battle of Flamborough Head

Yorkshire Coast 1779, a charitable organisation based in Filey, has refurbished the Flamborough Head Toposcope and made it the focus of their annual railway poster for the 246th anniversary of “Battle of Flamborough Head”.

The Battle of Flamborough Head is a notable battle which took place during the American war for independence, and is a key date in the Yorkshire coast calendar.

The new toposcope will be unveiled by Lord Lieutenant of East Yorkshire Jim Dick OBE on Tuesday, September 23 at 11.30am. Other dignitaries who will be present include Michael Rice, High Sheriff of East Yorkshire, Charles Dewhirst MP of Bridlington & The Wolds and Liam Daultry, Chair of East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The original toposcope was erected in 1959 with the support of Bridlington Corporation (as it was known then) and unveiled by Rear Admiral Robert W. Cavanaugh of the US Navy. When local craftsmen Harold Dodgson and Tommy Freeman assisted by Jack Cowling built it there were no technical plans just a few drawings showing what had to be achieved. The final aesthetics were left in the hands of these skilled craftsmen.

This time Flamborough local, James Lowery of OAD Services created the drawings and local tradesman Wayne Silverwood rebuilt the toposcope making it more accessible.

An information panel will also be installed to provide details about the battle when further funding is raised and be a focal point for the planned “Yorkshire Coast 1779 Heritage Trail” from Bridlington to Scarborough.

A “toposcope” is a graphic display erected at viewing points on hills, mountains or other high places and indicates the direction, and usually the distance, to notable landscape features which can be seen from that point. The Flamborough Head toposcope points directly north and is just east of the Greenwich meridian line.

Yorkshire Coast 1779 received funding from Yorkshire Coast BID to refurbish the site and thanks to the support of Yorkshire Coast Community Railway Partnership, the railway poster is displayed annually at stations between Hull and Scarborough.