Normans at Whitby Abbey - and see what other Easter fun there is around the Whitby area

Join Norman performers, Brother William and Sister Hild, as they mix tales from the past with silly fun and games, from family favourites like egg-and-spoon races to one-of-a-kind games including Monkopoly and Top of the Chops.

Visit the living history camp, hear stories of medieval life and sharpen your skills at the sword school before watching Normans scrap and skirmish in the arena.

Learn all about the origins of Easter at Whitby and get a feel for what it would have been like to be a nun or a monk with stories and dress up fun.

Beacon Farm, Sneaton, near Whitby. Pictured is a large chainsaw sculpture of an Owl, just one of the many artworks on display in the wood.

The escapades are running from April 7 to 10, 10am to 5pm.

You can also take part in an egg-stra special Easter Adventure Quest.

The quest costs just £2, pay at the abbey.

Successful adventurers will be rewarded with a certificate and a tasty chocolate treat.

Youngsters will have fun taking part in a fun trail at Sneaton's Beacon Farm, where Harry Hopsalot and his friends will be busy hiding colourful eggs around the farm this Easter holiday.

Find all of the eggs to reveal the password and earn yourself a chocolate treat.

The Easter trail will be running from now to April 16 and is £2.50 per hunt sheet.

There is also an Easter trail on at Whitby Library with Baby Goz and friends over the Easter holidays, although the library is shut from April 7 to 10.

A drop-in workshop takes place at the Captain Cook Memorial Museum in Whitby’s Grape Lane on Monday April 10.

Above and Below Sea: Make a Diorama of the Antarctic is on with Trish Phillips from 11am to 4pm.

If you fancy a trip to the cinema, Whitby Pavilion is screening Allelujah (12A) from April 7 to 11.

When the geriatric ward in a small Yorkshire hospital is threatened with closure, it fights back by galvanising the local community.

The hospital invites a news crew to film the preparations for a concert honouring its most distinguished nurse.

