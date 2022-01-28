North Bridlington Library will host East Riding Libraries Poetry Competition awards ceremony tomorrow

This year’s poetry competition winners will be attending North Bridlington Library tomorrow (Saturday, January 29) at 11.30am.

The theme of the competition, which took place last year, was ‘My reasons to be cheerful’ – an emotional subject during a very difficult period for all.

Organisers said they were were overwhelmed to see the level of participation in the competition and the judges were impressed with some truly creative and inspiring content.

A spokesman said: “We invite you to attend the ceremony where you can hear the winning entries read out by their authors and congratulate the participants.

“This is a great opportunity to learn more about the competition if you are interested in poetry or considering entering our next event later this year.

“Tickets are priced at £3 per person and are available on entry to the event. Alternatively, tickets may be purchased in advance from North Bridlington Library.”

The poems will be made available at https://www.festivalofwords.co.uk/