North York Moors National Park Centre offers tales, trails and creative crafts this summer

As parents across the region look for ways to entertain their children for less over the summer holidays, an action-packed calendar of outdoor learning and exploration is available in the North York Moors National Park.

Parking at Danby Lodge National Park Centre costs £4.80 a day (£2.70 for under two hours) and access to its interactive exhibitions, art gallery, climbing cave, adventure playground and walking trails is free.

Plentiful picnic spots are available on-site, along with the Park Life Café.

For children, the Woodland Finders Trail will have them collecting nature’s treasures and learning about local flora and fauna.

Trail maps and treasure bags cost £3, which includes a prize following a successful search.

If the British weather takes a turn, Danby Lodge boasts a fully interactive exhibition space providing a fascinating insight into the history and habitats of the North York Moors, along with the region’s ironstone heritage.

Lucy Heal, Manager of Danby Lodge National Park Centre, said: “In addition to our daily trails and activities, every Thursday in August you can join us for a special fun-packed day of arts, crafts and stories. On Thursday 11 August we will be printing our very own ‘tree-shirts’.

“Danby Lodge is also a great starting point for a family walk in the stunning Esk Valley, and our staff will be more than happy to advise on suitable walks from our door.”

Until Monday 12 September, visitors to the Centre’s Inspired by… gallery can catch the stunning Woodland Sanctuary exhibition, by renowned photographers Simon Baxter and Joe Cornish.

The exhibition forms part of the National Park’s 70th anniversary celebrations, with the images capturing the glory, tranquillity and importance of the trees and forests in the North York Moors.

Danby Lodge National Park Centre is open every day from 10am – 5pm.

For more information, please visit northyorkmoors.org.uk/danbylodge.

For a full list of events, including bookings and costs for organised activities such as ‘tree-shirt’ printing, visit northyorkmoors.org.uk/events.