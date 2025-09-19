North Yorkshire Council School’s Cycling Roadshow to come to Malton next week

By Claudia Bowes
Published 19th Sep 2025, 11:21 BST
The event promises to be an exciting hands-on experience where students (and teachers) are invited to try out a range of unique and inclusive cycles.
A week of free, fun-filled cycling events will be coming to schools in North Yorkshire, including Malton.

The North Yorkshire Council are running the programme and they have looked at the most successful schools in the region who have worked far and above to increase active and sustainable travel in their school and the community

The ‘North Yorkshire Council School’s Cycling Roadshow’ will be visiting these schools next week:

Monday September 22 – Selby Abbey Primary School

Tuesday September 23 – Malton Primary School

Wednesday September 24 – Oatlands Infants School

Thursday September 25 – Barlby Primary School

Friday September 26 – Riverside Primary School (Tadcaster)

The council are putting on a whole day of free cycling fun and aim to have given every child in the school a chance to ride, as well as teachers and adults alike.

There will be lots of unusual bikes to choose rom, such as penny farthings, go kart styles and tricycles.

Throughout the day, the team will be working through each class in sessions from 9am– 3pm(excluding the children’s lunchtime). Children will also get a safety briefing before their play sessions.

