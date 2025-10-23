North Yorkshire Moors Railway announces exciting Christmas experiences
From history lovers and railway enthusiasts to families looking for something special this Christmas, this season promises something exciting for all visitors.
Short winter breaks
This winter, enjoy a short three-night stay in a cosy camping coach at Goathland or Levisham Stations, or Grosmont Station House. Use the accommodation as a base from which to enjoy a brisk winter walk through the stunning surrounding countryside.
Santa Express
On November 29, 30 and December 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 to 24, families can experience a brand-new interactive adventure as they meet Father Christmas onboard the Santa Express. The steam train ride will be packed with songs, jokes and the magic of Christmas, brought to life by Santa’s Elves - families will also get to meet the great man himself on board. Tickets for the Santa Express start from £29.50 per person.
Whitby Winter Excursions
A special steam-hauled excursion to Whitby running every day from December 27 to January 4. These pre-booked, seat allocated services, depart from Pickering Station and traverse the North York Moors National Park to Whitby where visitors will have just over a couple of hours to spend in the town before the steam hauled service returns from Whitby back to Pickering. Tickets for Adults are £49.50 each and children are £12.15 each.
Christmas North Yorkshire Pullman
Tuck into a specially crafted Christmas menu aboard the North Yorkshire Pullman with loved ones whilst journeying through the North York Moors National Park this festive season. Available on various dates from November 25 to January 4, the journey is a return trip from Grosmont Station. Diners can enjoy a three-course meal finished with freshly brewed tea or coffee and a Stonehouse Bakery Mince Pie. Seats are priced from £99 per person.
Festive Travel & Treats
Departing from Grosmont Station, festive travellers will traverse the heritage line to Pickering and back in buffet carriage No. 1878, affectionately known as Betty's Bar. Guests will be shown to their table to find a keepsake jute bag including drinks, homemade sandwich, Piper’s crisps, a box of Lottie Shaw biscuits and chocolate fudge, and mince pies. A Festive Travel & Treats package for two people is £130.
Christmas Afternoon Tea on the Great Western Saloon
Experience a delicious Afternoon Tea on board the festively decorated Great Western Saloon. Travel along the heritage line whilst enjoying a selection of tasty sandwiches, savouries and sweet treats.
The services are running on November, 27, December 4, 11 and 18, departing Grosmont at 12:45 pm and are priced at £85.00 per person, available for people aged 16 or over.
Christmas Charters For a Christmas get together with a difference, charter the opulent Great Western Saloon carriage that will be decked out with decorations and available for hire until January 4.
Guests will receive a return journey from Grosmont to Pickering with on-board buffet, a dedicated member of staff and complimentary mineral water. A bar can be provided onboard offering a small selection of wine, local beers, lagers and soft drinks. The Christmas Buffet is available for £1,595 for up to 18 guests.
Visit www.nymr.co.uk/christmas to find out more and to book tickets.