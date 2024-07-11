North Yorkshire water park brings back epic 'schools out splash about' deal for summer holidays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Take advantage of 40% discount on the icon Wipeout Aquapark at Scarborough’s beloved adventure destination

The school holidays are almost here, and North Yorkshire Water Park is turning up the heat with an exhilarating offer to celebrate the end of term. Get ready to save big and make an epic splash on the Water Park’s iconic Aquapark with the ‘Schools Out Splash About’ offer.

This incredible offer means that visitors can take on the newly revamped and upgraded Wipeout Aquapark for just £10 – over 40% saving from its usual price of £18!

This limited time offer kick starts from Thursday July 11, with further session available on Friday July 12, Wednesday July 17, Thursday July 18 and Friday July 19 – all between 5-7pm. Don't miss out – book here to guarantee your spot and secure your next adventure at an unbeatable price.

Splash on El Jefe at North Yorkshire Water Park

The iconic Wipeout Aquapark has a fresh look for 2024, with new pieces and a new layout including the showstopping addition of El Jefe, which features a giant climbing wall, breathtaking jump stations, and an exhilarating slide with a kicker exit.

Whether you're a seasoned Aquapark enthusiast or new to the scene, this is an absolute must-do for your summer bucket list. Visitors can also refuel at the Café @ North Yorkshire Water Park, which will be open before, during and after the sessions.

Gareth Davies, General Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, commented: “We’re so excited for the summer that we’ve decided to kick start it early with our exclusive ‘Schools Out Splash About’ offer, allowing guests to enjoy the Wipeout Aquapark cheaper than ever before!

“We know that the students have been working hard all year and we want to help them all let off some steam and welcome the summer holidays in style! We have more activities to keep everyone busy throughout the holidays than ever before, with the new Adventure Wood bringing archery, axe throwing and low ropes, to name but a few! Summer 2024 is set to be the best one yet and we’re really looking forward to welcoming new and returning guests as they look for their next fix of adventure!”

There’s limited availability for the ‘Schools Out Splash About’ offer, so secure your spot now to avoid disappointment by visiting www.northyorkshirewaterpark.co.uk.